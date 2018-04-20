Netflix May Be Buying Theaters !
By Telena Harpel
|
Apr 20, 2018 @ 11:15 AM

In an effort to make their original movies Oscar eligible, Netflix is considering buying theaters in New York and L.A. to gain a boost during Oscar season.  Netflix execs are apparently eyeing Landmark Cinemas, the theaters are known for running first-run documentaries, foreign films, and attracting awards voters.

“Netflix wants to establish itself as a critical exhibition source on both coasts,” an insider says. “For awards consideration they need to be able to release pictures on screens in major markets.” A deal hasn’t been made on a Netflix cinema just yet, but the interest from execs is definitely there.

What do you think about seeing a Netflix movie in theaters?

