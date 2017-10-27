Netflix launches ‘Stranger Things’ aftershow

Stranger Things becomes the latest series to get the “post game show” treatment.

Beyond Stranger Things will launch on Netflix on October 27th, the same day that the second season of Stranger Things 2 is released.

The recap shows will be available to watch as you binge through the season although, because it is a streamed show, viewers will be advised not to watch the post show until after you have finished all of the episodes. There are major spoilers that could wreck your viewing.

Actor, producer and superfan Jim Rash will host the show. Beyond Stranger Things is designed to analyze all aspects of the second season.

Do you plan to binge-watch Stranger Things 2? Will you check out the “after-show?”