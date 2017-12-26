NASA astronauts watch ‘Last Jedi’ from space

Could there be a better seat to watch the latest installment of the Star Wars franchise than in outer space?

Over the weekend, astronauts riding aboard the international space station got a special viewing of the newest Star Wars film.

According to a NASA press release, Disney sent “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” into space using an uplink at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Watching a movie about a galaxy far, far away from a station designed to help find galaxies far, far away? Priceless.

Space Station movie night, complete with “bungee cord chairs”, drink bags, and a science fiction flick! pic.twitter.com/IPZ2thI8rw — Mark T. Vande Hei (@Astro_Sabot) December 24, 2017