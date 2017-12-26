NASA astronauts watch ‘Last Jedi’ from space
By Beth
Dec 26, 2017

Could there be a better seat to watch the latest installment of the Star Wars franchise than in outer space?
Over the weekend, astronauts riding aboard the international space station got a special viewing of  the newest Star Wars film.
According to a NASA press release, Disney sent “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” into space using an uplink at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.
Watching a movie about a galaxy far, far away from a station designed to help find galaxies far, far away? Priceless.

 

