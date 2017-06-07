A Musical Based on Cher’s Life Is Coming to Broadway

This is sure to be the best thing to hit Broadway since “Hamilton”! Cher announced on Twitter last night that a Broadway musical based on her life will debut next year!
According to a casting notice in November, the director of “Avenue Q” & “Pitch Perfect”, Jason Moore is leading the project.
I can’t wait to see how they handle telling the story of all her famous lovers….and she has had many!
Just got off phone w/Writer & Director of musical. There Will 🐝 performance in THEATRE WITH ACTORS,DANCERS,SINGERS‼️
IT’ll 🐝ON BROADWAY 2018
— Cher (@cher) June 7, 2017