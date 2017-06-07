A Musical Based on Cher’s Life Is Coming to Broadway
By Beth
|
Jun 7, 2017 @ 12:22 PM

This is sure to be the best thing to hit Broadway since “Hamilton”!  Cher announced on Twitter last night that a Broadway musical based on her life will debut next year!

According to a casting notice in November, the director of “Avenue Q” & “Pitch Perfect”, Jason Moore is leading the project.

I can’t wait to see how they handle telling the story of all her famous lovers….and she has had many!

Related Content

#SpongeBobBway
Comments