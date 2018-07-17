MTV Video Music Award Nominees Announced!

Got any favorites? I vote for “Havana” to win “Video Of The Year”.Notice someone who is a STAPLE at the MTV Video Music Awards!? She usually racks up the awards and leaves with a trailer full! I can’t believe Taylor Swift got snubbed in ALL music categories!!! She didn’t get anything other than three nominations in the technical categories . . . even though her video for “Look What You Made Me Do” has been a huge success! What gives MTV!?!

Video of the Year:

Ariana Grande, “No Tears Left to Cry”

Bruno Mars and Cardi B, “Finesse (Remix)”

Camila Cabello and Young Thug, “Havana”

(Careful) The Carters, “Apes**t“

Childish Gambino, “This Is America”

Drake, “God’s Plan”

Artist of the Year:

Ariana Grande

Bruno Mars

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

Best New Artist:

Bazzi

Cardi B

Chloe x Halle

Hayley Kiyoko

Lil Pump

Lil Uzi Vert

Best Pop Video:

Ariana Grande, “No Tears Left to Cry”

Camila Cabello and Young Thug, “Havana”

Demi Lovato, “Sorry Not Sorry”

Ed Sheeran, “Perfect”

Pink, “What About Us”

Shawn Mendes, “In My Blood”

Best Hip-Hop Video:

Cardi B and 21 Savage, “Bartier Cardi”

(Careful) The Carters, “Apes**t”

Drake, “God’s Plan”

J. Cole, “ATM”

Migos and Drake, “Walk It Talk It”

Nicki Minaj, “Chun-Li”

Best Rock Video:

Fall Out Boy, “Champion”

Foo Fighters, “The Sky Is a Neighborhood”

Imagine Dragons, “Whatever It Takes”

Linkin Park, “One More Light”

Panic! At the Disco, “Say Amen (Saturday Night)”

Thirty Seconds to Mars, “Walk on Water”

Best Dance Video:

Avicii and Rita Ora, “Lonely Together”

Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa, “One Kiss”

The Chainsmokers, “Everybody Hates Me”

David Guetta and Sia, “Flames”

Marshmello and Khalid, “Silence”

Zedd and Liam Payne, “Get Low (Street Video)”

Best Collaboration:

Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line, “Meant to Be”

Bruno Mars and Cardi B, “Finesse (Remix)”

(Careful) The Carters, “Apes**t”

Jennifer Lopez, DJ Khaled, and Cardi B, “Dinero”

Logic, Alessia Cara, and Khalid, “1-800-273-8255”

N.E.R.D. and Rihanna, “Lemon”

Best Video with a Message:

Childish Gambino, “This Is America”

Dej Loaf and Leon Bridges, “Liberated”

Drake, “God’s Plan”

Janelle Monae, “PYNK”

Jessie Reyez, “Gatekeeper”

Logic, Alessia Cara, and Khalid, “1-800-273-8255”

Check out the full list of nominees, including the ‘professional categories’ like Best Choreography and Best Editing, at the “VMA” website.