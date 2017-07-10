Moving on… with Ryan Reynolds!!!!

A Canadian teen and her boyfriend broke up a few days after prom so she put her editing skills to good use. The teen cropped Ryan Reynolds into the photos instead.

Gabi Dunn then took her new prom pics to Twitter and tagged Reynolds who actually responded!

The actor tweeted back, “We should photoshop me over his yearbook picture next. #DontMessWithGabi

Way to move on, Gabi! #brilliant #greatchoice

Who would you edit into your photos?