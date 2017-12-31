These Movies Owned The 2017 Box Office
By Moriah Donovan
Dec 31, 2017 @ 4:55 PM

As the year comes to an end we reflect on the movies that owned the box office in 2017.

There’s no doubt it was the year of comics, mixed with fast cars, minions, and overall creepy.

Here are the Top 10 Movies that dominated the box office in 2018.

  1. Beauty and the Beast $504,014,165
  2. Star Wars: The Last Jedi $445,207,899
  3. Wonder Woman $412,563,408
  4. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 $389,813,101
  5. Spider-Man: Homecoming $334,201,140
  6. It $327,481,748
  7. Thor: Ragnarok $310,074,134
  8. Despicable Me 3 $264,624,300
  9. Logan $226,277,068
  10. The Fate of the Furious $225,764,765

