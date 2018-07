Ever get a craving late at night for some pizza?

You’re not alone!

After a lot of studying in the US, Canada, Australia, and India, researchers have now figured out the most popular time for craving takeout.

The research shows that between 7p and 2a is the time where people all over the world start to crave take out. And now, with apps like Uber Eats, it’s easier than ever.

What is your go-to nighttime craving?