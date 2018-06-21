Most Popular Slang Words For Florida By KVJDennys | Jun 21, 2018 @ 1:16 PM KVJ doesn’t agree with this list for “most popular slang words by state”. You would think Florida’s most popular slang word would be “Snow-Birds”… But No, it was “No-See-Ems”. Do you Agree or Disagree with this list? SHARE RELATED CONTENT Master Debater Finals (06-21-2018) Summer Movie Debate: Which Is The Better Movie? Roller Coaster Hypothetical Rotten Tomatoes Ratings Master Debater (06-19-2018) Am I Close? (06-19-2018)