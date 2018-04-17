More Trouble Brewing – Another Controversial Starbucks Video Surfaces!

After a viral video of two black men being arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks led to protests and apologies from the CEO, another video has surfaced that claims to show racial discrimination at a Starbucks location in Los Angeles. In the video, Brandon Ward, who is black, claims that the manager denied him the code to use the restroom. Ward then films a white man exiting the bathroom, who tells him he was given the code to use it before making a purchase. Ward then confronts the store manager, asking “is it my skin color?” The manager repeatedly tells him to stop filming and then to leave the restaurant, which she refers to as a “private business”. The video surfaces on the same day that protests were held outside a Philadelphia Starbucks where two black men were arrested last week. Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson has apologized and arranged to meet with the two men personally.

Will this new video lead to more protests?

Will the CEO get involved?

What steps should Starbucks take to rehab their image?