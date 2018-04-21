Mom says I’ll be right back and goes to Germany?!

If there is any story that makes you feel better about the way YOU handle Motherhood…this is the one. 31-year-old Erin Lee Macke went on a trip to Germany last year leaving her four kids at home by themselves!! Two kids were 12, the others were 6 and 7. She intended to leave the kids at home for a few days alone before her brother could watch them. A neighbor checked on the kids three times a day.

Macke was sentenced to probation on Thursday for four counts child endangerment charges. She could have gone to jail for 2 years per each count. Macke also is prohibited from contact with the children other than supervised phone calls for the time being. Thankfully primary custody of the youngest children was given to her ex-husband. The custody of the other kids is to be determined. Let’s hope the ex gets them too!