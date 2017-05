I know my 16-year old daughter would have a fit if I asked her to part with her iPhone every night, but she may be in for a rude awakening! Mobile phones are tempting teens late at night and researchers say it’s causing problems. Research has found that teenagers who use their mobile phones late at night tend to sleep poorly, leading to poor mental health, lower self-esteem and increased problem behavior. Maybe it’s time to have kids turn in their phones to Mom & Dad every night!

Click here for more.