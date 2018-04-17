M&M’s Introduces Creamsicle Flavor !

Another new flavor coming from M&M’s makes you want even more ice cream. In February, the company launched pieces that tasted like neapolitan ice cream, and this time they’re back with orange and white pieces that taste like Creamsicle ice cream bars. The new candy flavor can be found exclusively at Dollar General, and will cost you $3.25 for one bag or two bags for $6. Get your bag quick though, the candy is selling out fast at all stores and being resold on Ebay for $15 a bag if not more.

Have you had a chance to try the new Creamsicle M&M’s?