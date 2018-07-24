Mmmmm, Music, New New Newwww Music From Hanson!

Get ready “Mmm Bop” fans!! The group Hanson has announced that new album and symphonic tour will kick off this summer and go through spring 2019!

The tour kicks off August 2, and will be coming to Orlando (Epcot) October 29, 30 & 31, AND they’ll be accompanied by America’s leading symphonies.

There’s no official release date for the album, but it will be released this year. If you’re a fan of Hanson and want to see them live tickets are now available.

What artist do you think would give a good show if accompanied by a symphony? Have you ever been to the symphony?