Mission Impossible: Fallout NOW In Theaters!

Are you gonna see it?! I LIVE for Tom’s Mission Impossible movies! There just isn’t anyone as cool as Ethan Hunt! DREAMBOAT!

No joke – I bought my BMW because Ethan drives them in the MI movies! Yep, I’m a fan.

As usual, Tom does all his own stunts, including a HALO jump, his own flying for a helicopter chase, riding against traffic without a helmet for a motorcycle chase in Paris and, of course, the infamous rooftop jump where he broke his ankle.

Tom Cruise returns as IMF agent Ethan Hunt. In this one, he loses track of some plutonium while saving his team . . . Ving Rhames (Luther) and Simon Pegg (Benji) . . . and then has to work with an arms dealer to retrieve it.

Henry Cavill is a CIA assassin assigned to the mission to take him out if he goes rogue, and Vanessa Kirbyfrom “The Crown” is the arms dealer who’s now in possession of the plutonium.

Sean Harris returns as Syndicate leader Solomon Lane, Rebecca Ferguson is also back as her “Rogue Nation”character Ilsa Faust, Alec Baldwin is IMF Secretary Alan Hunley, and Angela Bassett is the new head of the CIA.

Oh, and here is my fav version of the MI theme song! U2! Do you have a fav version?