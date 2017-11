So you just got that brand new Iphone X, pretty awesome right! Just make sure you don’t drop your brand new $1000 dollar smart phone. Looks like the latest and most expensive Iphone may also be one of the most fragile. Its already being received as the easiest phones to crack and one of the most expensive to fix. At this point I may just have to put it in a display case and never touch it… Still not enough to make me get an Android though! -Suits