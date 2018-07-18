Mickey Mouse Club Reunion?! Yes Please!

Leave it to Britney Spears to have the best idea ever! She said that she would love a reunion of the original ‘Mickey Mouse’ crew!!

Twenty Five years after Britney began her career in showbiz as a member of the MMC she said that she would love a reunion of her old crew.

How can it be 25 years ago?! She barely looks 27! **She’s 36, btw**

Justin Timberlake, Keri Russell, JC Chasez, Christina Aguilera, and Ryan Gosling all got their start on the MMC.

Britney shared with Entertainment Tonight about her experience, “It was a really good time,” she said. “It was a great time. It was probably one of the most special times in my life.”

Would you pay to see a Mickey Mouse Club reunion tour with Britney and Justin? Heck yes I would! Maybe when she goes back for her next Las Vegas Residency, she could do a show with all of them!!