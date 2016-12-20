Merry Christmas from 97.9 WRMF!

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! This time of the year is truly magical and Christmas is a holiday filled with wonderful spirit and traditions. May your holiday be filled with joy and love.

We want to wish all our loyal listeners a Merry Christmas. We hope you enjoy this day with family, friends, and your favorite radio station, 979.WRMF!

For last minute Christmas shopping ideas, click here

Click here to get in the holiday spirit! Listen LIVE all this weekend to our sister station, Sunny 107.9’s 24/7 Christmas Music.

'Tis the season for holiday parties! We just need Kevin and Suits in this pic!???? #KVJShow #HappyHolidays A photo posted by KVJshow (@kvjshow) on Dec 16, 2016 at 6:18am PST