What is Melania Trump’s favorite TV show?
By Beth
|
Dec 30, 2017 @ 11:00 AM

Should President Trump sleep with one eye open? Have you heard what First Lady Melania Trump’s favorite TV show is?
According to the New York Times, the first lady is a big fan of ABC’s ‘How to Get Away With Murder.’
The legal drama on ABC starring Viola Davis centers on a group of students and there professor getting caught up in all sorts of murder scandals.
Do you still watch HTGAWM? Does it surprise you that Melania watches it too?

