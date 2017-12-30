What is Melania Trump’s favorite TV show?

Should President Trump sleep with one eye open? Have you heard what First Lady Melania Trump’s favorite TV show is?
According to the New York Times, the first lady is a big fan of ABC’s ‘How to Get Away With Murder.’
The legal drama on ABC starring Viola Davis centers on a group of students and there professor getting caught up in all sorts of murder scandals.
Do you still watch HTGAWM? Does it surprise you that Melania watches it too?
