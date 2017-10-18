Matthew McConaughey’s ‘The Beach Bum’ Open Casting Call

Talent Powerhouse is now casting talent to work on the new Matthew McConaughey movie Beach Bum in Miami, Florida. Producers are seeking the following types:

-Upscale Palm Beach type & Hipsters

-Homeless Guys

-Beach Bum types & tourist types

-Police officers, Detectives, Perps

-City bus extras- all types of people

-Courtroom extras- court reporter, lawyers, preps, balif, if real profession even better

-Gas Station extras- customers going in and out of gas station

-Motel- Scrawny Motel Clerk, motel guest checking in

-bummy bar character types

-Hospital Extras- Doctors, Nurses, Paramedics, patients

-Any odd, unique or interesting characters with unique faces or funny looks

– kids, teens, all ages, all types.

