Mark Wahlberg Talks Feud With Leonardo DiCaprio

Some battles are really not worth it, just ask Mark Wahlberg.

At an annual conference at UCLA, talking to high school and college students, Mark Wahlberg made a speech where he briefly mentioned his feud with fellow actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

The two butted heads when they were both supposed to star in the 1995 movie ‘Basketball Diaries’. “He didn’t want me for the part, and I didn’t think he was right for the part,” Wahlberg said.

Although they eventually learned to respect each other, the feud initially almost cost both of them their roles.

