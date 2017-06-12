So Many Concerts, So Little Time

So many amazing concerts coming to town this summer, which ones are you most excited to see? If you could only see one, which would it be?

June 25th – John Mellencamp with Emmylou Harris, Carlene Carter & Lily & Madeleind at Mizner Park Amphitheater

July 6th – Incubus with Jimmy Eat World & Judah & the Lion at Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre

July 16th – New Kids on the Block at Hard Rock Live

July 21st – Jason Isbell at The Fillmore Miami Beach

July 26th – Shawn Mendes & Charlie Puth at AmericanAirlines Arena

July 30th – Prince Royce at Bayfront Park Amphitheater

August 12th – John Mayer at BB&T Center

August 16th – Matchbox 20 & Counting Crows at Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre

August 19th – I Love the 90s with Vanilla Ice, Tone Loc, Young MC, All 4 One & Rob Base at Pompano Beach Amphitheater

August 20th – Linkin Park at Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre

August 25th – Lifehouse & Switchfoot at Bayfront Park Amphitheatre

August 28th – Coldplay at Hard Rock Stadium

August 29th – Ed Sheeran at AmericanAirlines Arena

September 1st – Goo Goo Dolls at Bayfront Park Amphitheater

September 3rd – Greenday at Perfect Vodka Amphitheater