This makes me laugh more every time I watch it!
By Tracy St. George
|
Jun 8, 2017 @ 10:19 AM

Did you see Jerry snub Ke$ha for a hug the other day?  He was doing an interview, he didn’t know who she was and got denied.  I prob would have done the same thing!  Actually, that whole scenario would have been a good topic for the show about nothing!

Anyway….Ke$ha fans are saying that JERRY IS OVER!  Give me a break. Here are a few tweets:

Kesha is a LEGEND who has 4 #1s & has sold 100 MILLION RECORDS while Jerry seinfeld is a unknown trash.”

“Show respect to Kesha or else your career will be ruined!  When you hug her you get accepted into heaven.”

“Even if u didn’t know who Kesha was you still hug her she’s [an effing] FAN.”

“Kesha is a talented queen, I would hug her any day and I don’t know the other guy he can choke.”

She’s a lengend?  He’s unknown trash!?  Good Lord who ARE these people?

Comments