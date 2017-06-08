This makes me laugh more every time I watch it!

Did you see Jerry snub Ke$ha for a hug the other day? He was doing an interview, he didn’t know who she was and got denied. I prob would have done the same thing! Actually, that whole scenario would have been a good topic for the show about nothing!
Anyway….Ke$ha fans are saying that JERRY IS OVER! Give me a break. Here are a few tweets:
Kesha is a LEGEND who has 4 #1s & has sold 100 MILLION RECORDS while Jerry seinfeld is a unknown trash.”
“Show respect to Kesha or else your career will be ruined! When you hug her you get accepted into heaven.”
“Even if u didn’t know who Kesha was you still hug her she’s [an effing] FAN.”
“Kesha is a talented queen, I would hug her any day and I don’t know the other guy he can choke.”
She’s a lengend? He’s unknown trash!? Good Lord who ARE these people?