Maggie’s Leaving TWD….But Not Really…But She Is. I’ll Let Her Explain.

Have you been as sad as I have when I heard that my fav show – The Walking Dead – is losing 2 key characters this year?! Lauren Cohan and Andrew Lincoln are likely leaving at some point during the upcoming season. But….I just heard some good news to share!

Cohan says that her character (Maggie) won’t see her story finish in season 9. “My Walking Dead story is open, it’s not finished,” Cohan said. “You don’t break up with someone and forget about them and delete them from your life, no, things transition into different places.”

Despite her assertion that her character’s story isn’t “finished,” Cohan is only slated to appear in a handful of episodes this season. She’ll be a regular character on ABC’s Whiskey Cavalier.

Does this mean the show will find a way to leave Maggie’s departure open-ended? What if Whiskey Cavalier is a flop?