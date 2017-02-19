Madonna Shares Video of Newly Adopted Twins Singing

Madonna was just granted permission to adopt two adorable twin *GIRLS* from Malawi and it looks like they have a bit of singing talent of their own.

Madonna shared this sweet video of the girls singing “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star” at their new home.

A little night Music………,,🌟⭐️🌟⭐️🌟⭐️😂💘🌸🙏🏻 A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Feb 18, 2017 at 5:50pm PST

The courts said that though the singer was “above the usual parenting age” they believe she could provide a loving “luxurious, spacious and comfortable abode in an affluent neighborhood” for the girls and that Madonna’s charity work was what led them to their final decision to allow her adopt the girls.