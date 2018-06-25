Madonna Plays A Joke On Beyonce And Jay Z…Some Are Calling It Racist. I Thought It Was Funny!

If we’ve learned anything from celebrities lately, it’s that it’s probably better to just keep your mouth shut on social media. The latest celeb to learn the lesson? Madonna!

There’s a photo of the backs of Beyonce’ and Jay Z at The Louvre staring up at and admiring different artworks.

Madonna decided it would be fun to photoshop her different albums in place of the art, and then post the new photo along with the caption, “Learning from the master…Lol”. I think that’s hilarious!!!! However…..

Beyonce and Jay Z fans were quick to call out Madonna and even suggested the caption had racial undertones. (???)

One of the replies Madonna got was, “Did you really just post a pic of two black people looking at you and refer to yourself as ‘the master’? B*tch you done lost your godd*mn mind.” Really…..it turns immediately to THAT!?!?!?

Of course, Madonna fans were looking out for her too, telling the Bey and Jay fans that they were just being dramatic.

Eventually, Madonna changed the caption to just, “Learning…Lol”, but the photo is still up.

Beyonce and Madonna have no prior beef, in fact, Beyonce’ has even said that she’d like to follow in Madonna’s footsteps.