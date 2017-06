Wait….are they together? Did they break up? Did they just meet? Are they having an affair? Why do they look happy, then oddly and awkwardly unhappy? Why are they on the verge of tears? Also….in the lyrics Ed says:

Ain’t nobody hurt you like I hurt you

But ain’t nobody love you like I do

….that doesn’t sound appealing to me. If you love me, you love me. No hurt needed. Thanks.

But all in all, I love Ed, so I like this song. I just have to erase the odd vid from my brain.