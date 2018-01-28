Lorde Turns Down Grammy Performance and Sparks Gender Equality Debate

Lorde will not perform at the Grammys on Sunday night after allegedly feeling snubbed by the Grammy committee. Lorde is the sole woman nominated for Album of the Year and her male counterparts in the same category–Bruno Mars, Jay Z, Kendrick Lamar and Childish Gambino were supposedly invited to perform their own music. Album of the Year is the evening’s most coveted win and despite being nominated in the category, the 21-year-old, New Zealand native was asked instead to perform “American Girl,” with other artists as a tribute to the late Tom Petty. Lorde declined. While this year’s Grammys have been applauded for finally giving hip-hop recognition, the Lorde controversy sheds light on lack of gender equality.

Lorde’s mother, Sonja Yelich, tweeted an excerpt of a New York Times article noting the lack in inclusion of women nominated.

this says it all –@nytimes January 26, 2018 pic.twitter.com/R3YdHwieXf — Sonja Yelich (@sonjayelich1) January 26, 2018

In 2014, Lorde was nominated for four Grammy awards and won two–Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for her breakout record “Royals,” which she performed on the show that year. In the midst of movements like Time’s Up and #MeToo, award shows have become the latest public forums where celebrities are showing support for women. Kelly Clarkson, Cyndi Lauper and Halsey are some of the celebrities expected to support the Time’s Up initiative by wearing white roses.

