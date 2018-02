Thank you to whomever did this ground breaking, earth shattering study that has shown that pizza is totally fine to eat for breakfast! It’s bascially because they say a piece of pizza has the same amount of calories as a bowl of cereal!

Secondly…..I MUST get myself this personal pizza maker! Can’t decide if I want it for home or my office!

Kids, if you need proof of this story to show your Mom…here ya go!