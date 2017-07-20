Are YOU living the American Dream Life?

According to a new survey…these are the things that would say yes, you ARE living the modern American Dream. How many can you check off? Who knew #9 meant YOU MADE IT! Ha!!

1. Having a Netflix subscription.

2. Voting, because it means you’re a U.S. citizen.

3. Being able to buy gadgets every now and then, like a new phone.

4. Having steak at least once a month.

5. Being able to donate old clothes to Goodwill, because you don’t like them anymore.

6. Having enough free time to do leisurely stuff, like going on walks or bike rides.

7. Shopping at Whole Foods.

8. Owning a big-screen TV.

9. Having a fridge with an ice dispenser.

10. Being able to take a day off work without having to worry about being fired.

11. Owning a $40,000 car.

12. Having at least $35,000 in savings.