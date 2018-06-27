Lindsay Lohan Is A New Woman!

The Lindsay Lohan we all knew 10 years ago is dead.

The former child star is a brand new woman.

In an interview yesterday, Lohan says that she’s a businesswoman now, owning a beach club in Greece. Lohan talks about the incident two years ago where her then fiance’ was filmed assaulting her on a beach. It was the same beach in Greece she has the club on now.

Lohan says that was the moment everything switched in her brain and she decided she was taking her life back, starting with this beach.

Lohan knows that she made a reputation for herself that will take time to overcome, but is hoping that the public will be less judgmental of her now.

Do you think this new Lindsay is here to stay?

