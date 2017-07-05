Lady Gaga is Totally on Team Ed!

Check out Lady Gaga’s Instagram post sticking up for Ed Sheeran over cyber-bullying!

Lady Gaga’s post comes after Ed Sheeran told The Sun earlier this week that “Twitter trolls” keep him from enjoying using Twitter all together. Instagram is Ed’s social media platform of choice, and most of his tweets are posts linking to his Instagram account.

“I’ve actually come off Twitter completely,” he said. “I can’t read it. I go on it and there’s nothing but people saying mean things. Twitter’s a platform for that. One comment ruins your day. But that’s why I’ve come off it. The head-(expletive) for me has been trying to work out why people dislike me so much.”

As E! News pointed out, Lady Gaga fans have been culprits in cyber-bullying, Ed on social media after he appeared to mention Gaga negatively in an interview with Beats Radio 1.