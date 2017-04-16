Lady Gaga Debuts New Song “The Cure” By Shirenna Edmonson | Apr 16, 9:13 PM Lady Gaga has had an amazing year, from performing at the Super Bowl to headlining the Coachella Music Festival and she’s not done yet. The pop superstar debut her latest single “The Cure” while at Coachella Saturday. Listen to it here! Related Content Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard Reunite Warning explicit language! Video shows fight betwe... Trump Says Alec Baldwin Makes SNL Unwatchable Janet Jackson Shows Off New Baby Police Rescue ‘Frozen’ Elderly Woman F... Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik: New Song!