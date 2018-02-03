Lady Gaga Cancels Remainder of Tour due to ‘Severe Pain’

Lady Gaga is cutting the remainder of her Joanne tour short due to severe pain. The singer’s team announced on Saturday morning via her social media accounts that the singer “is suffering from severe pain that has materially impacted her ability to perform live.” Lady Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, has been battling fibromyalgia and has previously rescheduled tour dates due to the chronic condition. The 31-year-old singer expressed her sentiments to fans on Twitter stating, “I’m so devastated I don’t know how to describe it.” In September, Lady Gaga had to be rushed to the hospital and was forced to pull out of a performance at Rock in Rio in Brazil. She resumed the tour in North America and last month performed for several venues in Europe.

According to the statement on her Instagram page, ticketholders of the remaining 10 tour dates can obtain a refund starting on Tuesday, February 6th.