Kylie’s Lip Kits Have Been Lucrative For Her Lips and Her Loot!

By: Kiona Coral

Kylie Jenner Set To Become Youngest Billionaire

If you haven’t already heard, Kylie Jenner is on her way to becoming the youngest self-made billionaire. She has been featured on the front page of Forbes magazine after her net worth reached $900 million.

Things are looking up for the young star, because now, comedian Josh Ostrovsky has started a GoFundMe page to raise that extra $100 million. So far, fans have raised $295.

Ostrovsky started the fund on Thursday, July 12, after becoming upset with the fact that Kylie Jenner is not a billionaire. He said, “Kylie Jenner was on the cover of Forbes magazine today for having a net worth of 900 million dollars, which is heartbreaking.”

He further emphasized his frustration by adding “I don’t want to live in a world where Kylie Jenner doesn’t have a billion dollars.”

So now it’s up to her fans to raise that extra money for her. Except now Forbes is receiving backlash for the statement that she is “self-made,” not only by readers, but by Dictionary.com!

Shots were fired by Dictionary.com, which tweeted, “Self-made means having succeeded in life unaided.” They criticized Forbes use of the word and copied a link of the definition.

People responded in agreement with Dictionary.com. One person said, “Calling Kylie Jenner self-made without acknowledging the incredible head start she had is what allows people to turn around and look at poor people and ask them why they haven’t become billionaires yet. Her story is not inspiring or motivating for anyone.”