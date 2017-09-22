Kylie Jenner is Pregnant!

Though nothing has been confirmed yet, many sources are speculating that 20-year-old Kylie Jenner may be pregnant. According to sources close to Jenner, the Kardashian sister and her boyfriend 25-year-old Travis Scott, have been telling friends since last month that they are expecting their first child. Also fueling the rumors are Kylie’s photos on instagram which generally show off her body, are now only angled from her chest up or are older photos being posted. If rumors are true, Kylie is said to be due in February of next year. The 20-year-old started dating Scott in April after ending her long standing relationship with rapper Tyga.

A source told People that Jenner was surprised by the pregnancy but both she and Travis are very excited to be parents.

“It is an unexpected but completely amazing turn of events that she could not be more excited or thrilled about.”

So far neither party has publicly confirmed the pregnancy, but friends close to the couple say it would be “weird” for the couple to be playing a prank on them.

The news of Kylie’s pregnancy comes just before the 10th anniversary of “Keeping up with the Kardashians.”