KVJ Volunteer Army With Susan G Komen

We NEED YOU in the fight against breast cancer and all we need is a few hours of your time the morning of Saturday, January 27th. The 2018 Susan G. Komen Race For The Cure is at the Meyer Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach and KVJ will be the Grand Marshall’s of the race. Sign-up here to volunteer to help!

https:// susangkomensouthflorida. racepartner.com/RaceVolunteer

Step 1: Select Your Shift. Find what job interests you, click on the down arrow for details, and check the box. Scroll down to the bottom of the page, check the box, click on the “Accept Terms & Continue” button.

Step 2: Complete Your On-Line Application. You will receive an email confirmation of your job and shift.

Please note – if you are volunteering in a children’s area or handling money, you will need to complete a background check. Information will be provided after you have registered.

Questions? Email todd@komensouthflorida.org or call our office at 561-514-3020.

