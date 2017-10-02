KVJ Volunteer Army & The Brown Bag Lunch Brigade

Join a team of community warriors that will make South Florida a better place to live. Your participation will be easy, effective and will never take more than a few hours of your day! It’s the perfect way to #becool

Join The KVJ Show & a host of local agencies, organizations, and businesses lock arms to assemble and distribute 1,000+ Brown Bag Lunches to our homeless community for the Thanksgiving holiday!

We will be delivering lunch bags to various areas in Palm Beach County. We need volunteers with cars, trucks, vans, skateboards, Hoverounds…whatever your mode of transport is to get these meals out to the community.

If you’d like to donate supplies or rally up your co-workers, churches, men’s/women’s groups or even if you’re an army of one, please sign up below to volunteer.

If you’d like to make a tax-deductible donation or sponsorship, please click HERE .

You can make a difference, one bag at a time!

SUPPLIES NEEDED:

Brown Lunch Bags • Plastic Sandwich Bags • Turkey Deli Meats (or whatever you’d like to give) • Cheeses • Condiment Packets • Fruits • Chips • Small Bottled Water or Juice Box • Personal Care Items • Feminine Hygiene Products • Ready-to-Eat Snacks • LOVE!

Join the KVJ VOLUNTEER ARMY on Saturday, November 18th from 7:00am-12:00pm & make a difference, one bag at a time!

You MUST pre-register to participate, so sign up below!

KVJ Volunteer Army – Brown Bag Brigade 11-18-2017 Name

First



Last



Date of Birth

Phone

Email

Address

Street Address



Address Line 2



City



State / Province / Region



ZIP / Postal Code



Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Colombia Comoros Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Republic of the Costa Rica Côte d’Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic East Timor Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Polynesia Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Greece Greenland Grenada Guam Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Mauritania Mauritius Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Sudan, South Suriname Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Togo Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City Venezuela Vietnam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Country



Join the KVJ Volunteer Army Sign me up for The KVJ Volunteer Army Yes! I will be there on November 18th! I want more information about volunteer opportunities with SOM Sistahs, Inc.

Do you need community service hours? * Yes. Please prepare a community service letter for me. No.

Shirt Size (There Might Be a T-Shirt in Your Future) Small Medium Large XL 2XL



The post KVJ Volunteer Army & The Brown Bag Lunch Brigade appeared first on The KVJ Show.