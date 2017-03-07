KVJ Volunteer Army | SunFest

By Estelle Deshocka
|
Mar 7, 12:01 AM

We are mobilizing the The KVJ Volunteer Army for a very special opportunity to be a part of Team SunFest 2017!  There are even special KVJ Volunteer Army shifts available just for you!  There are plenty of shifts available during the 5 day festival, May 3rd-May 7th, but they are filling up fast.

How do you do sign up?

  • Click Here to be directed to the SunFest Volunteer website.
  • Add the password “WRMF “ at the top of the page.
  • WRMF Volunteer Army shifts should now appear.
  • Check the left box for the desired shift.
  • Complete the requested information fields at the bottom of the page.
  • Click the “Sign Up To Volunteer” button.

