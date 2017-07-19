KVJ Volunteer Army & Feeding South Florida

Join a team of community warriors that will make South Florida a better place to live. Your participation will be easy, effective and will never take more than a few hours of your day!

It’s the perfect way to #becool

Feeding South Florida rescues and distributes 41 million pounds of food per year to help serve the 784,110 individuals – 264,280 of whom are children – in South Florida struggling to put food on the table. They work with a network of approximately 400 nonprofit partner agencies, such as soup kitchens and food pantries, in order to ensure that food assistance is provided to throughout our quad-county service area.

In order for them to ensure a constant and consistent flow of food for our neighbors in need of assistance, they rely on the support of thousands of volunteers every year to inspect and sort donated food to ensure it’s safe for distribution.

Now’s your chance to help!

Join the KVJ VOLUNTEER ARMY on Saturday, August 19th from 8:30am-11:30am as we inspect, sort & pack food at the Feeding South Florida’s Boynton Beach Warehouse at 4925 Park Ridge Blvd, Boynton Beach, FL 33426.

Space is limited to 100 volunteers & anyone over the age of 12 can volunteer.

You MUST pre-register to participate, so sign up below!