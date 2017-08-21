KVJ Volunteer Army & Abacoa Team Up to Clean Up

Join a team of community warriors that will make South Florida a better place to live. Your participation will be easy, effective and will never take more than a few hours of your day!

It’s the perfect way to #becool

Abacoa Team UP to Clean UP is a community-wide clean-up operation throughout the Abacoa Greenways and community common areas.

September 16th marks the 32nd anniversary of the International Coastal Cleanup, the world’s largest, one-day volunteer effort to clean up the marine environment. Every September, volunteers descend on local beaches, lakes and canals to show their commitment to cleaner waterways. Because litter is mobile and the wind and rain carries it into our storm drains and waterway systems, we are joining the efforts to cleanup our own inland area such as out neighborhoods & roadways.

On the morning of September 16th, we are joining this worldwide effort with a community clean-up operation. It will take place throughout the Abacoa Greenways & community common areas. All you have to do is register & get out for a few hours with family & friends to collect & recycle litter in the Greenway areas.

All volunteers will be provided trash bags, recycling bags, disposable gloves & snacks. Bring your own work gloves if you wish. Breakfast & refreshments will be provided after the Clean Up. Students can even earn Community Service credit.

Getting involved is quick & easy. Just sign up below.

Join the KVJ VOLUNTEER ARMY on Saturday, September 16th from 7:30am-10:30am at Abacoa Community Park, 1501 Frederick Small Rd., Jupiter, FL 33458, as we Clean Up!

You MUST pre-register to participate, so sign up below!

KVJ Volunteer Army – Abacoa Team Clean Up 9/16/17 Name

Date of Birth

Phone

Email

Address

Sign me up for The KVJ Volunteer Army Yes! I will be there on September 16th!

Shirt Size (There Might Be a T-Shirt in Your Future) Small Medium Large XL 2XL



