In celebration of Cinco De Mayo- Virginia, Jbird and Dennys must answer trivia about Mexican Hearitage. For everyone they get wrong- They have to do a shot of Tabasco Sauce! If you get two questions right, you are removed from the game (and the pain). One person clearly did the worst this round and we will give you a hint… It rhymes with Chason Rennington

The post KVJ Tabasco Trivia (05 – 05) appeared first on The KVJ Show.