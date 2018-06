KVJ Drag Show- Who Wore It Better?

Who Wore It Better- Jbird or Suits?

Vote Here On Our Poll!

Who Wore It Better- Jason “Roxanne” Pennington or Suits “Hymen Licked” Kaufman?

RELATED CONTENT

Who wants to have some Universal Orlando Resorts Fun?!

Be Careful What Your Dog Eats At Your BBQ’s!

Hot Dog Water. I Used To Throw It Out! Now They Sell It For Big Bucks!

Congratulations to Madison Brown From Wellington!

Surely I’m Not The Only One Excited About The Lilo Reality Show Project!!!

Jackson Family Patriarch Dead At 89