A young mother, nine months pregnant with twins and coping with the murder of her boyfriend earlier this month suddenly died just days after giving birth.

On July 11, West Palm Beach police said someone shot and killed 26-year-old Jevaughn Suckoo inside his home at the Renaissance Apartments.

He left behind his girlfriend Caceres, who was pregnant with their twins, and their two-year old daughter Kailanie.

Caceres suffered complications from the C-section and died Wednesday , the same day Jevaughn’s family laid him to rest.

