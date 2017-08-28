KVJ CARES- Unfortunate House Fire

Yesterday a horrible thing happened, while most people were sleeping my cousin and his family were awaken by the smell of fire. Thankfully they made it out unharmed but he couldn’t save his service dog, Who had been part of his family for over 10 years. They have literally lost everything!!! I have set up a Gofundme account, but donations don’t have to be monetary, they are in need of

baby girl clothes and shoes- 12 month and 2T-3T size 7 baby girl shoes

Size 5-6 diapers

Carseat

Women’s Medium clothes and size 7.5 8 shoes

Men’s 32×32 pants Medium Pants and size 9 shoes

Donations can be dropped off at Greek Moving and Storage

1333 North Jog Rd.

Suite 103

West Palm Beach,FL

Please find it in your heart to help this family in need!!!

https://www.gofundme.com/disabled-family-with-2-infants

