KVJ Cares- Susan Savage Funeral Costs

Dear friends and family, My mother Susan Savage passed away very suddenly last night. My sister Rebecca Greene & our families are completely devastated. This occurred last night during the hurricane. We are asking for any assistance as this was unexpected and a big financial crisis for our family. Anything would be very deeply appreciated during this difficult time. Thank you.

https://www.gofundme.com/susan-savage-funeral-costs

