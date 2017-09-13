KVJ Cares- Susan Savage Funeral Costs
By The KVJ Show
|
Sep 13, 2017 @ 6:18 AM

Dear friends and family, My mother Susan Savage passed away very suddenly last night. My sister Rebecca Greene & our families are completely devastated. This occurred last night during the hurricane. We are asking for any assistance as this was unexpected and a big financial crisis for our family. Anything would be very deeply appreciated during this difficult time. Thank you.

https://www.gofundme.com/susan-savage-funeral-costs

