I am a manager at Publix Supermarkets in the Stuart area. We also like to help out our communities in which we serve. We are actively trying to raise money for the upcoming Muscular Dystrophy Association, 6th annual bowl-a-ton. We have been task at raising 2,000 per store to help send a child to attend summer camp or “best week of the year” where they can do fun outdoor activities and really not have to worry about their illness that effect them every day. I was wondering if you guys could mention it to your listening area to help us raise the funds to be able to send one child to summer camp. There is a web page your viewers can visit if they wish to donate on like. Our bowling day is August 3rd at St Lucie lanes in Port St Lucie. Thank you for any help you give to this awesome organization.

The post KVJ Cares – Muscular Dystrophy Association, 6th Annual Bowl-a-ton appeared first on The KVJ Show.