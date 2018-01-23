KVJ Cares- For The Love of Layne

A 14-year-old girl burned over 95 percent of her body during a New Year’s Eve bonfire near Fort Pierce was set to undergo her latest surgery Monday while doctors expressed concern regarding the growing risk of infection

Layne Chesney remains in critical but stable condition at Kendall Regional Medical Center in Miami-Dade County.

Layne has been in a medically induced coma since she was flown to the hospital following the fire and has already undergone several surgeries.

Layne burned every part of her body except the bottom of her feet.

Her blood is O+ and donations are being taken at all One Blood locations.

A GoFundMe account created for Layne has raised nearly $54,000 as of Monday. A fundraiser is also planned for 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday at Big Apple Pizza at 2311 S. 35th Street in Fort Pierce, near the Indian River State College campus.

Layne plays shortstop on the varsity softball team at Lincoln Park Academy, where she is in ninth grade. She also plays on a travel softball team, the Jensen Beach Wildcats, which won a national championship this summer.