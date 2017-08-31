A friend of mine worked with her fellow teachers of a school in Pasadena to organize a GoFundMe and an Amazon registry. Their purpose is to provide basic goods to the families of their students and get them new school supplies when the school opens back up in September. Pasadena was hit hard and many in this community already struggle with low incomes.

https://www.gofundme.com/a-community-in-need-rsms

I was listening to your show this morning (love you guys) and I heard Virginia talking about the Texas Diaper Bank needing donations. One of the moms from my birth group on babycenter.com (April 2017) included a link to the website in case anybody wanted to make a monetary donation.

https://texasdiaperbank.networkforgood.com/projects/33717-change-a-life

Our good friend owns an animal hospital in Davie (Extra Care Animal Hospital). She is sending veterinary supplies to Houston with friends of hers that are going there this weekend on a rescue mission. She set up a paypal account to aid their rescue efforts of animals in need. Could you pass it on to listeners that may want to help?

https://www.facebook.com/jodi.thannumdvm/posts/1842072119142529?notif_t=fundraiser_for_story_notify_friends¬if_id=1504100191894833

The post KVJ Cares- Hurricane Harvey Donation Links appeared first on The KVJ Show.