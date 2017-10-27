KVJ Cares- Helping 8 Yr Old Brody

Hello,

We are a local family here in Stuart. We have a son, Brody with special needs. He requires several job procedures and possibly an implant to keep his Airways open while he continues to grow. He is 8 years old now. Unfortunately his insurance company as well as all others consider the procedures cosmetic which they are detrimental to his survival. We are asking for help for Brody. Any amount helps and goes a long way and is so greatly appreciated. I’ve put his GoFund link below. If you’d like you may also follow his journey through life with crouzon syndrome a rare genetic syndrome, at Bear’s Journey.

Thank you for your time,

McClellan

Gofund link::

Please share for Bear

https://www.gofundme.com/z85dvk

